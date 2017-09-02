Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong sought Friday to delay until next year his long-awaited battle against a $100 million lawsuit over whether he committed fraud by doping, currently set for trial in November.

In an application to the federal court in Washington where the case will be heard, Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for using performance enhancing drugs, said there was a scheduling conflict that would prevent one of his lawyers from appearing on November 7 when proceedings are due to get underway.

Emphasising that it was important to him to be represented by John Keker, his lawyer since 2011, Armstrong asked that a new date be set that is "no sooner than late Spring 2018."

The US Justice Department is seeking $100 million in damages from Armstrong, claiming he defrauded the government when he cheated while riding for a team sponsored by the US Postal Service (USPS).

Armstrong's legal team had unsuccessfully attempted to avert the trial, arguing that USPS had not suffered damages as a result of his doping and had in fact largely benefited from the $32 million it paid in sponsorship to Armstrong's Tailwind Sports Corporation.