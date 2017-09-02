Attacks by Boko Haram in Nigeria in recent years have forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

Many who found shelter in neighbouring Cameroon have started to return. After two years, the conditions at camps back home are not what these displaced persons had hoped for.

But returning home to Nigeria also means living in a camp; a life with few facilities.

Mariamo Ishiaku is one such Nigerian, displaced within her own country, living in a temporary shelter.

TRT World’s Wendy Agbo reports from an IDP camp in Abuja.