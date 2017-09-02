WORLD
2 MIN READ
Returning home from life as a refugee to life as an IDP in Nigeria
Many Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram attacks have started to return from neighbouring Cameroon. But the conditions at camps back home are not what they had hoped for.
Returning home from life as a refugee to life as an IDP in Nigeria
Camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Nigeria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Attacks by Boko Haram in Nigeria in recent years have forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

Many who found shelter in neighbouring Cameroon have started to return. After two years, the conditions at camps back home are not what these displaced persons had hoped for.

But returning home to Nigeria also means living in a camp; a life with few facilities.

Mariamo Ishiaku is one such Nigerian, displaced within her own country, living in a temporary shelter. 

TRT World’s Wendy Agbo reports from an IDP camp in Abuja.

Recommended

A major humanitarian crisis 

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency in Nigeria has left at least 20,000 dead and sparked one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. 

The frequency of attacks in the northeast of the country has increased in the last few months, killing at least 172 people between June 1 and September 1, according to a Reuters tally.

The continuing violence has left tens of thousands in famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Some 8.5 million people in the worst affected parts of northeastern Nigeria are now in need of some form of humanitarian assistance.

As many as 5.2 million people lacking secure access to food, the UN has said. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54