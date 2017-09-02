A secret underground railway below London is set to be re-opened to the public 14 years after it closed down.

The train operates on the “mail rail” line - a 6.4-mile underground train track that once transported letters and parcels 70 feet below ground to and from sorting offices on the east and west sides of the city 22 hours each day.

The hidden tunnels that first opened in 1927 had ceased operations in 2003.