US President Donald Trump was convening his national security team on Sunday to weigh options including drastic economic sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.

The US president said in a tweet that the time for "appeasement" was over, and a top adviser said Trump was weighing "all our options."

"The national security team is monitoring this closely," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in announcing the urgent meeting on a US holiday weekend.

In a Twitter message, Trump denounced the unexpectedly powerful test -- said to be the North's first blast to exceed in magnitude the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan -- as "very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

North Korea said its test of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile was "a perfect success."

The United Nations Security Council will meet at 10 am (1400 GMT) on Monday to discuss the issue at the request of the United States, Japan, Britain, France and South Korea, the US mission to the UN said in a statement on Sunday.

The Sunday blast was so powerful that US monitors measured a 6.3-magnitude earthquake near the North's main testing site, and it was felt in China and Russia.

Pyongyang residents threw their arms aloft in triumph as a jubilant television newsreader hailed the "unprecedentedly large" blast; she said it had moved the country closer to "the final goal of completing the state nuclear force."

Condemnation from world capitals was swift, including from China and Russia while South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for the "strongest punishment."

Trump, who has waged an on-again-off-again war of words with the North's leader Kim Jong-Un, refrained from direct threats on Sunday.

But in a Twitter message he branded the North "a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success."

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Beijing lean heavily on its isolated neighbour to halt its nuclear and missile development.

On Sunday, however, the US president also aimed criticism at the government in Seoul. South Korea, Trump said, "is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

'Cut off North Korea'

A series of US and United Nations-backed sanctions against the North have had little apparent effect on Pyongyang, as Kim has repeatedly seemed to brush off Trump's strongest warnings.

But US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that his department was preparing potent new measures that would completely "cut off North Korea economically."

"I'm going to draft a sanctions package and send it to the president for his strong consideration that anybody that wants to do trade or business with them will be prevented from doing trade or business with us," Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday."

But he also said Trump had made it clear that he will "look at all our options."

While the United States has virtually no trade with the North, the burden of sanctions such as Mnuchin described would fall heavily on China, which buys about 90 percent of North Korean exports.

Hours before the test, the North released images of Kim at his country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, inspecting what it said was a miniaturised H-bomb that could be fitted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).