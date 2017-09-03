As Harvey flood waters recede, thousands are set to return to their homes on Sunday to survey damage from unprecedented flooding that devastated densely-populated areas of Texas, as worries mount about health risks.

Harvey, which came ashore on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in 50 years, is expected to be one of the costliest natural disasters in US history. The hurricane, which turned into a tropical storm, displaced more than 1 million people and left wreckage in an area stretching for more than 480 kilometres (300 miles) which officials said would take years to repair.

At least 13 Superfund sites – heavily-contaminated former industrial zones – in Texas were flooded or damaged by Harvey.

However, the full impact on surrounding areas was not immediately clear, the US Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more on the plight of returning residents.

Toxic risks

The announcement came amid rising concern about the health risks posed by Harvey's record floodwaters, which contain a toxic soup of chemicals, oil and bacteria from Houston's notoriously leaky sewer system.

The city of Houston ordered a mandatory evacuation on Sunday for about 4,600 residences in the western sector, where several hundred people have not left their homes and flooding is expected to last for another two weeks.

"Put your own personal safety above your property," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. Residents should consider the safety of first responders who would have to handle any emergencies, Turner emphasised.

The evacuations, put in force by shutting off of power, were set to take effect at 7 am CDT.

An economic challenge

The damage from the storm is also posing an economic and humanitarian challenge for US President Donald Trump, who visited Houston on Saturday and met some of the thousands of people in evacuation shelters and rescue workers who have helped shuttle survivors to safety.

The visit gave Trump an opportunity to show an empathetic side after some criticised him for staying clear of the disaster zone during a Texas visit on Tuesday. Trump said he did not want to hamper rescue efforts.

The Trump administration on Friday asked Congress for a $7.85 billion appropriation for response and initial recovery efforts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who accompanied the Trumps, has said his state may need more than $125 billion.

Harvey's devastation will be among the costliest of any storm in US history. But, with most not covered by insurance, victims are left hoping for government aid and community support.