Two blasts rocked a Myanmar area near the Bangladeshi border on Monday, accompanied by the sound of gunfire and thick black smoke. The violence that has sent nearly 90,000 Muslim Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh shows no sign of easing.

Bangladeshi border guards said a woman lost a leg from a blast about 50 metres inside Myanmar and was carried into Bangladesh to get treatment. Journalists heard explosions and saw a black smoke rising near a Myanmar village.

The explosions come as Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai and Muslim countries in Asia led a growing chorus of criticism on Monday aimed at Myanmar and its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over the plight of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

The exodus of Rohingya Muslims in the past 10 days is following an uptick in fighting between militants and Myanmar's military in strife-torn western Rakhine state.

Rohingya militias were reported to have attacked military posts on August 25, triggering a "scorched earth" response from the army.

The impoverished region bordering Bangladesh has been a crucible of communal tensions between Muslims and Buddhists for years, with the Rohingya forced to live under apartheid-like restrictions on movement and citizenship.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

Malala appeals to Suu Kyi

The recent violence, which picked up again after last October when a small Rohingya militant group ambushed border posts, is the worst Rakhine has witnessed in years.

The UN says Myanmar's army may have committed ethnic cleansing in its response.

De facto leader Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner of Myanmar's junta, has come under increasing fire over her perceived unwillingness to speak out against the treatment of the Rohingya or chastise the military.

She has made no public comment since the latest fighting broke out.