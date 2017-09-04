Kenya will hold a fresh presidential vote on October 17, the election commission said on Monday, after the country's Supreme Court overturned the result of last month's poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"A fresh presidential election will be held on the 17th of October 2017," said a statement signed by Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"This is in conformity with the Supreme Court decision annulling the presidential election held on 8th August 2017."

Chebukati said only Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who brought the court challenge, would be on the ballot paper, along with their running mates.

At least one of the six other minor candidates who participated in August's election immediately threatened to go to court insisting he be included on next month's ballot.

On Friday, chief justice David Maraga cancelled the results of the August poll saying the election commission had failed to hold a legitimate election and that the results were therefore "invalid, null and void".

He added that the IEBC had committed "irregularities and illegalities" in the transmission of results from polling stations to the national tally centre.

However, a full explanation of the court's reasoning has yet to be published.

"It is imperative that a detailed judgement... is released in order to allow the Commission to identify areas that require improvement," Chebukati said.

He called "for patience and understanding among all stakeholders as we work together to deliver free, fair, credible and peaceful elections."

