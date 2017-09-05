Bell Pottinger, one of Britain's best-known PR agencies, was expelled from the industry's trade association on Monday over a campaign adjudged to have deliberately stoked racial tensions in South Africa.

"There is something rotten at the heart of the company," Francis Ingham, Director General of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) said in a statement.

The association found that it had backed a campaign that played on still-sensitive race relations in the country in support of President Jacob Zuma and his ruling party.

The expulsion was for a minimum of five years, after which the firm could reapply - the harshest sanction possible.

South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), had complained to the PRCA about the campaign which portrayed opponents of President Jacob Zuma as agents of "white monopoly capital" and coined slogans of "economic apartheid".

Such slogans gained traction in a country where the white minority still wields disproportionate economic power, two decades after the end of apartheid.

In a statement, Bell Pottinger said it accepted there were lessons to be learned, but disputed "the basis on which the ruling was made". It said it would continue to abide by the PRCA's code of ethics.

Bell Pottinger is no stranger to controversy, with clients including Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad and the Pinochet Foundation, which promotes the legacy of the former Chilean dictator.

But this most recent scandal has prompted two clients to drop the company, its CEO to resign and the dismissal or suspension of four members of staff.

Malpractice