WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil ex-presidents Lula and Rousseff charged in corruption case
Brazil's top prosecutor alleged that some members of the Workers Party, including Lula and Rousseff, committed a series of crimes involving state-owned oil firm Petrobras such as cartel formation, corruption and money laundering.
Brazil ex-presidents Lula and Rousseff charged in corruption case
People in Brazil demonstrated against corrupt politicians in protests convoked across the country by the movement Vem pra Rua, or Come to the Street. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

Brazil's top prosecutor on Tuesday charged former Presidents Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff along with fellow Workers Party members with forming a criminal organisation, the latest accusations in Brazil's sprawling corruption scandal.

The prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, alleged that eight members of the Workers Party, including Lula and Rousseff, committed a series of crimes involving state-owned oil firm Petrobras such as cartel formation, corruption and money laundering.

The 230-page document filed with the Supreme Court accused Lula of heading the organisation.   

They were the first criminal charges to be levelled against Rousseff, who was impeached in 2016 for breaking budgetary laws.   

A representative for Rousseff said the prosecutor's office had offered no evidence of the crimes and called on the Supreme Court to guarantee the right to defend against them.  

Recommended

Lula, who is still Brazil's most popular politician, has already been convicted and is appealing a corruption conviction that would bar him from running for president in 2018. He faces four other corruption trials.

Lula's lawyer said the law was being misused to persecute the former president.

The Workers Party said in a statement that the charges were baseless and being used to divert attention from other investigations, including one into a former federal prosecutor, referring to a case Janot announced on Monday.   

The charges stem from the Operation Car Wash investigation that uncovered a cartel of companies paying bribes to officials to secure Petrobras contracts, revelations that have spawned a host of investigations that has shaken Brazil's political system and economy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases
Russia dumps plutonium disposition agreement with US
Gaza belongs to Palestine, must be governed by Palestinians: President Erdogan
TRT World videos make it to finals of prestigious Lovie Awards
Russia warns it will shoot down Tomahawks, strike launch sites if US supplies missiles to Ukraine
Germany unveils new measures to counter suspected drone activities
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel in chemistry for pioneering metal–organic frameworks
French budget deal may be reached by year-end, caretaker PM Lecornu says
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time