Walt Disney Co will send Star Wars characters into the realm of augmented reality next week to draw fans into stores as they release new merchandise tied to upcoming movie The Last Jedi, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Starting at 0701 GMT on September 1, more than 20,000 retail locations in 30 countries will feature displays that fans can scan with their smartphones to reveal characters such as Rey or Chewbacca.

Using augmented reality technology, users will see the characters overlaid on their surroundings by looking through their phone’s cameras, and can take photos or videos with them.

Disney is tapping into the trend of augmented reality, or AR, which first gained mass adoption in July 2016 with the release of Niantic Inc’s Pokemon Go game.

The hunt for Star Wars characters is scheduled to last three days and will coincide with the global fan event Force Friday II, when retailers start selling toys and other products tied to The Last Jedi.

Retailers include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Inc, and Best Buy Co Inc stores.