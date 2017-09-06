CULTURE
3 MIN READ
From Calvin Klein to Tom Ford, New York Fashion Week ready for kickoff
New York Fashion Week is the first in a series of global style weeks where more 100 designers will present their Spring 2018 work.
From Calvin Klein to Tom Ford, New York Fashion Week ready for kickoff
High-profile fashion houses Calvin Klein and Tom Ford are kicking off the New York shows to put it on the same playing field as its European counterparts. / AP
September 6, 2017

New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the first in a series of global style weeks during September, is gearing up with designers ready to present their visions for Spring 2018.

This season, more than 100 designers will showcase their latest creations in venues across New York from Thursday, although some flagship brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, Proenza Schouler, and Altuzarra have opted to move their shows overseas.

The six-day schedule, which previously ran for a full week, has been streamlined to give buyers and editors more time to fly out to London Fashion Week, which follows directly after New York's.

"When you look at fashion weeks globally – starting in New York, then London, then Milan, then Paris – it's basically a month. You have editors and buyers traveling to all those fashion weeks," said Steven Kolb, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc (CFDA), describing the "sheer exhaustion" of such a jam-packed schedule.

High-profile fashion houses Calvin Klein and Tom Ford are kicking off the New York shows to "put it on the same playing field" as its European counterparts, Kolb said.

Recommended

New York Fashion Week gets political 

In keeping with the political messaging that often underlies the programme, many fashionistas on and off the runway are expected to wear blue ribbons, created in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"The ACLU is an important group that really stands up for people's rights – the right for people to live their lives as they choose," Kolb said.

Celebrities have been sporting the ribbon on red carpets already this year, but for fashion week, the ribbon is branded with the NYFW initials.

Last season the CFDA paired up with the Planned Parenthood health group to create pink pins that ended up on the garments of models on the runway, designers such as Marchesa's Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza