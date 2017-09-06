Syrian regime forces and their allies are fighting to safeguard and broaden a risky corridor to their troops in Deir Ezzor, a day after they smashed through Daesh lines to break the militants' siege.

The regime forces reached Deir Ezzor city on Tuesday in a days-long thrust that followed months of steady advances east across the desert, breaking a siege that had lasted three years.

However, Daesh counter-attacks lasted through the night, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, as the militants tried to repel the regime.

It points to a tough battle ahead as the regime aims to move from breaching the siege to driving Daesh from its half of the city, the sort of street-by-street warfare in which the militants excel.

As regime forces and their allies push the terror group from another stronghold, the United Nations has called for the protection of civilians trapped inside the city.

"The next step is to liberate the city," a non-Syrian commander in the alliance backing regime leader Bashar al Assad said.

Assad and his allies — Russia, Iran and Shia militias including Hezbollah — will follow the relief of Deir Ezzor with an offensive along the Euphrates valley, the commander said.

The Euphrates valley cuts a lush, populous swathe of green about 260 kilometres (160 miles) long and 10 kilometres (6 miles) wide through the Syrian desert from Raqqa to the Iraqi border at Al Bukamal.

The area has been Daesh's stronghold in Syria but came under attack this year when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of US-backed militias largely made up of the PKK-linked YPG, assaulted Raqqa.

Rapidly losing territory in Syria and Iraq, Daesh is falling back on the Euphrates towns downstream of Deir Ezzor, including Al Mayadin and Al Bukamal, where many expect it to make a last stand.

Still, the group specialises in urban combat, using car bombs, mines, tunnels and drones, and has held out against full-scale attack for months in some towns and cities.

It has 6,000-8,000 militants left in Syria, despite losing most of its territory across both Iraq and Syria since September 2014, the United States-led coalition said.