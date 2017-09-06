Two alleged Russian secret service operatives were described as the main organisers of a foiled bid to overthrow Montenegro's government last year as the trial of 14 suspected coup plotters opened in the small Balkan country on Wednesday.

The defendants are charged with "creating a criminal organisation" with the aim of undermining Montenegro's constitutional order and thwarting the pro-Western government's bid to join NATO.

The two Russians are additionally charged with terrorism.

The pair, identified as Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, allegedly coordinated the Oct. 16 coup attempt from neighbouring Serbia.

They were allowed to leave Serbia for Russia and are being tried in absentia.

The prosecutor alleged the two were military intelligence operatives for the Kremlin.

Shishmakov was a deputy military attache at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, but was declared persona non grata in June 2014 because Polish authorities believed he was involved in spying.

Russia has denied involvement in the alleged plot.

Montenegro joined NATO in June as the Western military alliance's 29th member, despite strong opposition from Moscow, which considers the small Adriatic country a historic Slavic ally and is opposed to NATO's enlargement.

Key defendant

The twice-delayed trial began at a high court in the capital, Podgorica, with the reading of an indictment.