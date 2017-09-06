US-led coalition forces failed to take "all feasible precautions to protect civilians" in a bombing on alleged terrorists near Aleppo in March.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 38 people and destruction of part of a mosque, UN war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.

"In one incidental attack, minutes before 7 p.m. on 16 March, a series of air strikes hit a building in a religious complex in Al Jina, killing 38 persons, including 1 woman and 5 boys," the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

The independent investigators, led by Paulo Pinheiro, said they were "gravely concerned about the impact of international coalition strikes on civilians."

"In Al Jina, Aleppo, forces of the United States of America failed to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects when attacking a mosque, in violation of international humanitarian law," the report said.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more on the story.

A US military investigator said in June that the air strike was a valid and legal attack on a meeting of Al Qaeda fighters.

It was believed to have killed about two dozen men attending the group's meeting and caused just one civilian casualty.

The American F-15s hit the building adjacent to the prayer hall with 10 bombs, followed by a Reaper drone that fired two Hellfire missiles at people fleeing, the UN report said.

"Most of the residents of Al Jina, relatives of victims and first responders interviewed by the Commission stated on that on the evening in question, a religious gathering was being hosted in the mosque's service building. This was a regular occurrence."

"The United States targeting team lacked an understanding of the actual target, including that it was part of a mosque where worshippers gathered to pray every Thursday," it said.

"Mosques are protected objects under international humanitarian law. Protected objects may not be made the object of attack unless used for military purposes, which would be the case if an Al-Qaida meeting, with regional leaders present, was in fact taking place," the report added.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from Turkey-Syria border.