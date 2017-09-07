Czech lawmakers voted on Wednesday to let police bring fraud charges against Andrej Babis, the leading candidate to become prime minister in next month's elections.

Babis, a billionaire businessman and founder of the poll-leading ANO party, denies allegations that he hid ownership of one of his firms to receive a 50 million Czech crown ($2.29 million) EU subsidy meant for small businesses in 2008.

The 63-year-old former finance minister has dismissed a police investigation into the case as a ploy by political and business adversaries to chase him out of politics.

"You will not silence me, intimidate me, stop me. And you will not get rid of me," Babis told parliament before MPs overwhelmingly voted to lift the immunity from prosecution granted to lawmakers.

He ended up backing the motion himself, saying he wanted to clear his name, though other ANO party deputies boycotted the vote.

"So, give me up. I ask you to lift my immunity so that the truth can be revealed," he told the lower house.

Political fight

Wednesday's decision, backed by 123 to four, does not stop Babis from standing in the October 20-21 election. But it could dent his support.