Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas sent new claims for US jobless benefits skyrocketing last week to a two-year high, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

And the increase from the prior week was the largest in nearly five years, with claims for unemployment insurance in Texas alone rising more than four fold.

For the week ending September 2, new jobless claims surged by 62,000 to 298,000, seasonally adjusted, the highest level since April 2015 and far higher than forecast by economists, even though they predicted a jump.

It was the largest weekly increase since November 2012, when claims soared in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the densely populated New York metropolitan area.

The Labor Department provided no estimate for the precise extent to which Harvey affected the weekly numbers. But claims in Texas jumped more than 400 percent for the week, climbing to 63,742 in the week after the storm from 12,105 the week before, although these state figures were not seasonally adjusted.