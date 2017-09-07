WORLD
Girl orphaned in Yemen air strike becomes symbol of forgotten war
Buthaina al Raimi's whole family was killed in an air strike in Sanaa in August. Her battered, bruised face has become a symbol of the toll of war on Yemen's citizens.
A doctor attends to Buthaina Muhammad Mansour, believed to be four or five, at a hospital after she survived a Saudi-led air strike that killed eight of her family members in Sanaa, Yemen, August 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

Buthaina al Raimi doesn’t yet know that her parents, five siblings and uncle were killed when an air strike flattened their home in Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

Despite concussion and skull fractures, Buthaina, believed to be four or five, was able to pull through – her family’s sole survivor of the August 25 attack on an apartment building that residents blame on a Saudi-led coalition fighting in the country since 2015.

The image of her battered and bruised face has become a symbol of the toll of the war in Yemen. 

Images of Buthaina trying to open her bruised eyes became viral on social media, with hundreds of people posting their own pictures in solidarity with the young girl.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has this exclusive report.  

SOURCE:TRT World
