The UK parliament began debating legislation on Thursday to sever political, financial and legal ties with the EU, a step towards Brexit the opposition says it will challenge.

The repeal bill, or EU withdrawal bill, is central to the government's plan to exit the bloc in 2019, untangling Britain from more than 40 years of EU lawmaking and repealing the treaty that first made Britain a member in 1972.

At the beginning of the debate, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the bill is “vital” to ensuring that the UK leaves the bloc “in an orderly manner."

David added that it does not make sense for Britain to retain the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights after it leaves the bloc, as the charter "only applies to member states when acting within the scope of EU law.”

"The charter catalogues the rights found under EU law which will be brought into UK law by the bill. It is not, and never was, the source of those rights," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier in the day called on parliament to support the legislation.

"The repeal bill helps deliver the outcome the British people voted for by ending the role of the EU in UK law, but it's also the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty," May said in a statement.

"We've made time for proper parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit legislation, and I look forward to the contributions of MPs [lawmakers] from across the House [of Commons]. But that contribution should fit with our shared aim: to help get the best Brexit for Britain."

But the opposition Labour Party has said it cannot support the bill without it being amended to better protect workers' rights.