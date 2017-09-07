WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mongolian parliament votes out prime minister
With thirteen governments in the past 25 years, no government in Mongolia has completed a four-year term since 2004.
Mongolian parliament votes out prime minister
Mongolia has not seen a government complete a four-year term since 2004. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2017

Mongolia's parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat, its website said late on Thursday, after his ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) was defeated in a July presidential election.

No Mongolian prime minister has completed a four-year term since 2004.

"The parliament resolution on the resigning of the government has been approved," the official website said.

Of 73 members of parliament attending the vote, 42 were in favour of Erdenebat's removal.

Recommended

In a statement on the website, the outgoing prime minister noted that the country had seen 13 governments in the last 25 years.

"The resignation of a government in a democratic parliament is a normal occurrence, but it can be harmful if a good thing goes beyond its norms," Erdenebat said.

"I believe that dismissing government is a mistake that hinders the development of the country, rather than a positive mechanism of accountability," he said.

Last month, some 30 members of the parliament, or State Ikh Khural, signed a petition calling for Erdenebat's resignation in the aftermath of the presidential vote, which was won by populist former martial arts star and businessman Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54