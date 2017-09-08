Poverty, marginalisation and bad governance are more important factors in the radicalisation of young Africans than religion, according to a new study published on Thursday.

The UN came to the conclusion after interviewing 495 former members of organisations such as Nigeria's Boko Haram, Al Shabaab in Somalia, and Daesh in Sudan.

According to the UN Development Programme (UNDP), 33,300 people were killed in attacks by violent militant in Africa between 2011 and the start of 2016.

Boko Haram alone was responsible for at least 17,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 2.8 million people, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad region.

According to the two-year study, the most likely recruit for militant groups is "a frustrated individual, marginalised and neglected over the course of his life, starting in childhood."

With few economic or job prospects and little trust in the government to provide opportunities, particularly in remote, border areas, they are likely to be ripe for conversion.

Religion not a key motivating factor

But the UNDP crucially found that less than half of those interviewed cited religion as a motivating factor.

More than half (57 percent) of the voluntary recruits admitted to understanding "little to nothing of the religious texts or interpretations, or not reading religious texts at all."

Nearly three-quarters (71 percent) said government action such as the arrest or killing of a family member was often the tipping point for their decision to join.

Boko Haram for example began life as an anti-corruption movement in northeast Nigeria, where the government was blamed for the widespread poverty affecting the region.