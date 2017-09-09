The US-led coalition on Friday pulled aircraft from the skies above a convoy of Daesh buses stranded in the Syrian desert so regime and Russian forces could go past, officials said.

Coalition drones had been circling the stranded 11-vehicle convoy for days and periodically picking off Daesh militants if they strayed too far from the vehicles.

The buses themselves, which are packed with civilians believed to be family members, have not been targeted. As many as 200 militants and 200 civilians, thought to be family members, are on board.

The fighters had been headed from Lebanon to the Iraq border under an evacuation deal negotiated between Daesh and the powerful Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, which has intervened in the war in neighbouring Syria to prop up the Damascus regime.

Russia notified the coalition through a special "deconfliction" line that regime forces were going to be passing through the area on their way to the city of Deir Ezzor, and asked for US aircraft to clear the area.