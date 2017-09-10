Almost two and a half years of war in Yemen has led to all types of sufferings and hardships.

The conflict that began in 2014 has not only caused thousands of casualties but also cut essential supplies to many communities.

But some people living in the remote parts of the country have found a way to haul essential goods across mountains.

Residents of al Jafariya district in the country’s western Raymah province have built cable cars to transport the goods they need.