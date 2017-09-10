At least six people died on Sunday after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant just outside a senior official's office in the central Somali city of Beledweyne, police and residents said.

The Sunday afternoon blast took place outside the office of the governor of Hiran, where he was holding a meeting.

"At least six people died and several others were wounded. A suicide bomber blew up himself in a restaurant," Major Hussein Osman, a police officer from Beledweyne said.

Beledweyne is about 340 km north of Mogadishu.

Residents said clan elders were among the dead.