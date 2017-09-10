Norwegians began voting on Sunday in a parliamentary election whose outcome is too close to call, with opinion polls showing Prime Minister Erna Solberg's centre-right government and the opposition centre-left bloc running neck and neck.

Solberg's Conservatives want to cut taxes if they win a fresh four-year mandate, while the centre-left bloc led by Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere seeks tax hikes to pay for better public services.

The outcome could also impact Norway's vital oil industry because to form a government either Solberg or Gahr Stoere is likely to depend on one or more parties that seek to impose limits on exploration in Arctic waters off Norway's northern coast.

The 2011 massacre of young Labour members by Anders Breivik continues to cast its shadow and large numbers of newly politicised young voters could hold the balance of power.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more on the story.

Latest opinion polls