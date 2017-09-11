WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraqis lose faith in projects to rebuild their country amid unending war
The US invasion of Iraq left it in ruins. Operations to get rid of Daesh added to the devastation. Locals now question whether foreign donors or the government are sincere about efforts to make the country whole again.
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and its aftermath caused widespread destruction. The country's infrastructure is in ruins, with many without electricity or water.  

That war was followed by operations to dislodge Daesh from Iraq, causing more devastation. 

Iraqis were told at several points over the last decade that their areas would be rebuilt by NGOs, "be patient" they were told. 

Recommended

But a study at Brown University says the Iraqi government has spent billions of dollars on recontruction between 2003 and 2012, with few tangible results.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
