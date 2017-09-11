A massive earthquake off southern Mexico on the night of September 7 that killed at least 91 people damaged tens of thousands of homes and afflicted upwards of two million people in the poorer south, state officials said on Sunday, as more details of the disaster emerged.

The 8.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Chiapas state was stronger than a 1985 temblor that flattened swaths of Mexico City and killed thousands. However, its greater depth and distance helped save the capital from more serious damage.

On Saturday, authorities in the southern state of Oaxaca said there were 71 confirmed fatalities there, many of them in the town of Juchitan, where the rush to bury victims crowded a local cemetery at the weekend.

Another death was confirmed in neighbouring Chiapas late on Sunday, bringing the total there to 16, a spokesman for local emergency services said. A further four deaths have also been registered in Tabasco state to the north.

Oaxaca

"It's 71 (dead). Just for Oaxaca," Jesus Gonzalez, a spokesman for the state civil protection authority, said.

Relief efforts in the south continued through Saturday, with many of the people worst affected still wary of returning indoors to weakened buildings, fearing they could be brought down by ongoing aftershocks.

Burying loved ones in Juchitan

Anguished mourners lined the streets of the southern Mexican city of Juchitan, devastated by the most powerful earthquake to strike the country in 85 years, coffins raised on their shoulders as they advanced slowly to a crowded cemetery on Saturday.

More than half of the 65 known victims of Thursday night's quake died in Juchitan, a picturesque, historic city in Oaxaca near the coast where more than 5,000 homes were destroyed and many more left without running water or electricity.

In the Eighth Section neighbourhood – a working-class area where nearly every home was damaged – a loud drum and horn band played traditional music before the funeral of one of the 37 dead so far recovered from the wreckage of the sombre city.

The piercing blasts of the burly horn section at times were drowned out by the plaintive wailing of mourners for Maximo Zuniga, a little boy whose distraught relatives said was fond of his spiky black hair and bright red tennis shoes.

The three-year-old boy was asleep when the force of the quake brought his brick bedroom walls crumbling down on top of him, his mother and an older brother. The boy died shortly after he was pulled from the rubble; the other two survived.

"I could barely see a little bit of his hair peeking out and his forehead," said neighbour Alejandro Sanchez, who was the first to come to the stricken family's aid. "There was a heavy wooden beam on top of all three of them and lots of dirt," he added, as the dead boy's uncle sobbed uncontrollably nearby.

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Juchitan, Mexico.

Destroyed