Taliban attack US convoy in Afghanistan
Two US soldiers and three civilians were injured in a suicide attack near Bagram airfield, America’s largest base in the country.
US Marines patrolling at Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan in this file photo. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a foreign military convoy in Afghanistan on Monday, wounding two US soldiers and three civilians, officials said.

The Taliban claimed the attack near Bagram airfield, America's largest base in the country. It comes a few days after another insurgent blew himself up outside the military facility over a US propaganda leaflet deemed highly offensive to Muslims.

The attack follows the Taliban's vow to turn Afghanistan into a "graveyard" for foreign forces after US President Donald Trump pledged to keep American troops in the country indefinitely.

"We had two US soldiers wounded, and their injuries are not life-threatening," Navy Captain William Salvin, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said.

Parwan provincial police chief Mohammad Zaman Mamozai said three civilians were also wounded in the attack.

The Taliban, which ruled the war-torn country from 1996-2001, claimed responsibility for the latest assault in a WhatsApp message sent to journalists, saying 24 "invaders" had been killed and injured and three military vehicles destroyed.

The militants routinely exaggerate battlefield claims.

SOURCE:AFP
