At least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano, Texas, authorities in North Texas said.

The shooting occurred around 8 pm Sunday in the city less than 32.2 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said police initially responded to a report of shots fired.

When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter.

Tilley said the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

According to gun.laws.com , Texas is one of the six states that bans the open carrying of handguns in the country. However, this is the only real restriction concerning firearms by Texas gun laws.

For the purchase of shotguns, rifles or any other firearm, no permission is required. One just needs to be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the state to acquire one.

