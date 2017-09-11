Russia is to send 175 minesweepers to defuse mines in Syria's Deir Ezzor, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.

The first detachment of 40 de-miners has already been deployed to Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, the ministry said.

Syrian regime forces and US-backed militias converged on Daesh in separate offensives against the militants in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Sunday.

The advances have been accompanied by deadly air strikes, with a monitor saying 19 civilians were killed on Monday in suspected Russian air raids northwest of the city.

The strikes come a day after the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian strikes killed 34 civilians southeast of the city, as they fled across the Euphrates River.

The UN estimates that some 93,000 people were living in "extremely difficult" conditions in regime-held parts of Deir Ezzor, supplied by air drops to the air base.

Daesh still holds much of Deir Ezzor province and half the city, as well as a pocket of territory near Homs and Hama further west, however, and is mounting counter-attacks.

The remaining 40 percent of the city still held by the regime-- and home to around 100,000 civilians -- was under crippling Daesh siege.

Control of Deir Ezzor

The regime forces sent massive reinforcements to territory under its control in Deir Ezzor on Monday ahead of a final push for Daesh-held half of the eastern city.

Backed by Russian air power, regime troops have breached Daesh's sieges, captured the strategic Jabal Thardah region and expanded their control to half of Deir Ezzor city, according to the Observatory.

Residents of Deir Ezzor on Monday cheered the breaking of an Daesh siege of the Syrian city by the Syrian army and its allies, video published by a Hezbollah-run media unit showed.

The regime forces seized a final stretch of highway linking the eastern city of Deir Ezzor to the capital Damascus on Sunday in further advances against Daesh, the media unit reported.

Troops moving in from the west linked up with forces already in Deir Ezzor at the Panorama entrance to the city, bringing the whole road under their control for the first time in years, it said.

They were now looking to make a push into the eastern Daesh-held part of the city, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

"Huge military reinforcements, including equipment, vehicles and fighters have arrived in Deir Ezzor ahead of an attack to push Daesh from the city's eastern neighbourhoods," said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.