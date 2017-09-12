WORLD
3 MIN READ
No election for president causes outrage in Singapore
Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament from the city-state's Muslim Malay minority, is the only eligible candidate after four others were adjudged by authorities not to have met strict eligibility criteria.
No election for president causes outrage in Singapore
Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament - if nominated- will be the first woman president of the country. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2017

Singaporeans on Tuesday poured scorn on the process to select their new president after an establishment figure was deemed the only eligible candidate, meaning no election will be held.

Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament from the city-state's Muslim Malay minority, will be the first woman to hold the largely ceremonial role if -- as expected -- she is formally nominated to the presidency on Wednesday.

But the 63-year-old will avoid an election originally slated for September 23, as others hoping to run against her were judged by authorities not to have met strict eligibility criteria.

Five people had expressed an interest in becoming president of the tightly-controlled, affluent nation of about 5.5 million people.

Two were disqualified as they were not Malay -- the presidency was on this occasion reserved for members of the ethnic minority -- while two Malay businessmen were disqualified as their companies were too small.

"All Singaporeans are unhappy that meritocracy and electoral fairness, core Singaporean values, have been eroded to fulfil perceived political goals," writer and political commentator Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh said.

There was criticism of the process on social media, with Facebook user Hussain Shamsuddin commenting: "As a citizen of this democratic island nation, I'm deeply embarrassed."

"Don't call it an election if we Singaporeans can't vote," wrote Fazly Jijio Din on Facebook.

Recommended

When asked for a response, the Singapore Elections Department referred AFP to information about the presidency.

Under election rules, potential candidates must either have served in public office, headed a government-linked organisation, or headed a company worth at least Sg$500 million (US$370 million) in shareholder equity.

But those who do not qualify can still stand if they are approved by the six-member Presidential Elections Committee -- a government -- appointed group.

It is not the first time that a president has been chosen unopposed, and when there has been a vote, the establishment candidate has always won.

The president's role is largely that of a figurehead but the head of state does have some limited powers.

It was the first time that the presidency had been reserved for a particular ethnic group, as authorities seek to foster harmony in a multicultural society dominated by ethnic Chinese.

Singapore is one of the world's wealthiest and most stable societies but its political system is tightly controlled.

The People's Action Party has been in power since the city gained self-rule from the British in 1959.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54