Jacob Zuma’s plans of succession for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) have suffered what is arguably one of its biggest setbacks after a high court declared that the party’s elective conference in the heart of Zuma's support base was null and void.

The ruling handed down at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday declared the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference held in November 2015 “unlawful and void.”

Replacing Zuma with Zuma

At that 2015 conference, current ANC provincial leader Zihle Zikalala and five others were elected to head up the party’s provincial executive committee.

Zikalala and his supporters, who ousted the former provincial party leader Senzo Mchunu at the 2015 conference, have rallied behind Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma, Zuma’s former wife, to replace him as president of the party.

However, 43 ANC branches unhappy with the outcome brought the case against the ANC, which resulted in Tuesday’s ruling.

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal region is expected to supply almost 25 percent of the delegates to the party’s national elective conference at the end of the year, when the party decides on a successor to Zuma.

Supporters of the former provincial party leader Mchunu are believed to back the country’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.