President Emmanuel Macron faced the first challenge on the streets to his business-friendly reform agenda on Tuesday when workers from the hard-left CGT union began marching through French cities to protest against a loosening of labour laws.

After weeks of negotiations, the government last month revealed measures including a cap on payouts for dismissals adjudged unfair and greater freedom for companies to hire and fire and to set pay and working conditions. It plans to adopt the new decrees on September 22.

Protesters argue reforms will give more power to companies when it comes to negotiating salaries, and limit the damages paid to workers who have been unfairly dismissed.

Sounding a call to the working class, Philippe Martinez, the head of the Communist Party-linked CGT, branded the reforms a "social coup d'etat" and took offence at Macron's pledge to give no ground to "slackers".

TRT World's Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Paris.

Amassing

French far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon joined protesters marching in Marseille.

Thousands took to the streets in the southern port city in the CGT demonstration. The union said 60,000 people participated. Police said the figure stood at 7,500.

In central Paris, riot police clashed with hooded youths on the fringe of a protest.

Police fired water canons and could be seen dragging several demonstrators behind their lines, Reuters TV images showed.

Labour unions have scuppered previous attempts to weaken France's labour code, but this time there was comfort for Macron as two other unions, including the largest, the CFDT, declined to join the protests.

"I am fully determined and I won't cede any ground, not to slackers, nor cynics, nor hardliners," Macron told French business leaders on Friday during a trip to Athens.

Rights vs jobs