Venezuela's government and opposition say they will send delegates to explore the possibility of resuming talks in response to an invitation from the Dominican Republic.

Former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sent an invitation on Tuesday encouraging Venezuelan government and opposition leaders to participate in a new round of dialogue aimed at ending the nation's upheaval .

President Nicolas Maduro said on state television that he is accepting the invitation and sending a delegation "within the next hours."

Venezuela's Democratic Unity Coalition said it would send a delegation to meet with Dominican President Danilo Medina to discuss the conditions under which dialogue could be held, but denied that any talks as such had begun.

"The invitation by [Medina] does NOT represent the start of a formal dialogue with the government," the coalition said in a statement. "To begin serious negotiations, we demand immediate concrete actions that show true willingness to solve problems rather than to buy time."

The statement reiterated long standing opposition demands including the release of political prisoners, respect for the opposition-run congress and measures to ease a crippling economic crisis.

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the parties would hold a round of talks on Wednesday, and the meeting would involve Medina and Zapatero.