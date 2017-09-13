A decision by Germany to put all major arms exports to Turkey on hold weakens Ankara's fight against terrorism and makes Europe vulnerable, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik told reporters in London on Tuesday.

Celik was speaking in London after German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday Berlin had suspended major arms exports to Turkey following increasingly strained ties between the NATO allies.

However, in an interview to NDR on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected a general halt to arms exports, pointing out that Turkey is a NATO ally against Daesh and that such sales had already been restricted somewhat.

In addition, Merkel added that Germany would decide on arms sales requests from Turkey on a case-by-case basis. She also said she saw no reason to impose a travel warning for Germans travelling to Turkey, but said Berlin would keep its options open.

Leaving EU vulnerable

"The German foreign minister must formulate his comments seriously. Those arms are being used in the struggle against PKK and Daesh," Celik said.

"This decision will weaken Turkey's fight against terrorism, and weakening the Turkish fight would mean making Europe's future more vulnerable," he said.

"Germany must leave security issues out of political discussions."