Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, facing outrage over violence that has forced nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, will not attend the upcoming UN General Assembly because of the crisis, her office said on Wednesday.

The exodus of refugees, sparked by the security forces' brutal response to a series of attacks by suspected Rohingya insurgents, is the most pressing problem Suu Kyi has faced since becoming state counsellor last year.

Critics have called for her to be stripped of her Nobel peace prize for failing to do more to halt the strife which the UN rights agency said was a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Suu Kyi, in her first address to the UN General Assembly as leader in September last year, defended her government’s efforts to resolve the crisis over treatment of the Muslim minority.

This year, her office said she would not be attending because of the security threats posed by the insurgents and her efforts to restore stability.

"She is trying to control the security situation, to have internal peace and stability and to prevent the spread of communal conflict," Zaw Htay, the spokesman for Suu Kyi's office, said.

Dangerous crossing

Seven bodies believed to be those of Rohingya Muslims washed ashore in Bangladesh on Wednesday, officials said, highlighting the risks many of the persecuted group are taking to flee violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

At least 99 Rohingya are now known to have died making the perilous crossing on flimsy boats since the crisis erupted.

"We found seven bodies today washed up on our shore, including children," Border Guard Bangladesh commander Lieutenant Colonel SM Ariful Islam said.