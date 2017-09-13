US forces in Somalia conducted three air strikes on Al Shabab targets on Wednesday, killing six fighters with the Al Qaeda linked group, the US military said.

The strikes were conducted under powers President Donald Trump gave the Pentagon in March that lets the military take counter-terrorism actions -- whether airstrikes or ground raids -- when it deems them necessary to support the Somali government.

"In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US forces conducted three precision air strikes in Somalia against Al Shabab ... killing six terrorists," the US military's Africa Command said in a statement.