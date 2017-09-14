Iraq's parliament voted on Thursday to remove the governor of Kirkuk from office following a request from Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, according to several lawmakers who attended the vote.

The decision to remove the governor, Najmaddin Kareem, comes after Kirkuk – an oil-rich province claimed by both the central government in Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq – voted to take part in a referendum set for September 25 on independence.

Baghdad and Iraq's neighbours are opposed to the referendum and earlier this week the Iraqi parliament voted to reject it and authorized Abadi to "take all measures" to preserve national unity.