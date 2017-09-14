In his village, he is known for the shotgun pellets embedded in his right eye.

Last year in July, Bilal Ahmad was hit in the face when a squad of Indian soldiers fired at protesters inside the village of Sugan in India-administered Kashmir.

The government forces carry pump-action shotguns that use cartridges containing about 500 pellets, which resemble ball bearings. There is no way to control the trajectory or direction of the pellets, whose effects are therefore indiscriminate.

15-year-old Bilal was sitting on the front porch of his home when a burst of pellets hit the Year 9 student, blinding his right eye and disfiguring the boy's face, his father Ghulam Nabi Dar told TRT World.

“Pellets tore through his retina. In fact, eight metal balls are still stuck deep. He feels the weight in his eye. Doctors haven't been able to remove them because it's risky," Dar said.

"But I consider my son lucky. He is blind in one eye only. Others have lost both eyes or were killed by the pellets."

15-year-old Insha Malik from Sedow village in the southern part of the disputed region was blinded in both eyes when she was hit by pellets that Indian police and paramilitary soldiers were firing during a protest on July 12, 2016.

The Year 10 student was looking out the window when almost 100 high-velocity metal balls ripped into her face.

"The government accepted that the soldiers committed a crime. To compensate for her lost eyesight, I was given a job," her father Mushtaq Ahmad told TRT World.

"But it's not justice. Is it? My daughter has lost all of her dreams."

Losing sight in Kashmir

Kashmir – disputed by Pakistan and India since 1947 – has been on edge since 2016 following the death of senior rebel commander Burhan Wani, whose killing triggered waves of pro-independence protests.

Widespread international condemnation has followed the use of pellet guns by Indian forces. The weapons have caused what is being called an epidemic of "dead eyes."

The cartridge of a pellet gun sends around 500 high-velocity metal balls spinning into human flesh, bones and eyes.

The ammunition of the pump action shotguns killed over a dozen civilians in 2016 during protests in the disputed region.

Danish Rajab, a marketing executive from Srinagar city, had his left eye removed due to pellet-related wounds in July last year.

"I had 92 pellets hit my face. Who says pellets are not lethal? Ask us. Pellets killed our dreams and hopes. They bruised our souls. They made our lives hell," he told the investigators of global human rights body Amnesty International, which released a report on Wednesday documenting the impact of the shotguns on civilians in Kashmir.

Dangerous and indiscriminate

The report "Losing Sight in Kashmir: The Impact of Pellet-Firing Shotguns"said thatthe pellet guns are responsible for blinding, killing and traumatising people in the Himalayan region, and that their victims also include government forces.

Calling India to "immediately" ban the weapon, in use since 2010, executive director at the rights group's Indian chapter Aakar Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that change in Kashmir will not come from guns or abuses. If the government truly means this, they must end the use of pellet-firing shotguns, which have caused immense suffering in Kashmir."

"Authorities claim the pellet shotgun is not lethal, but the injuries and deaths caused by this cruel weapon bear testimony to how dangerous, inaccurate and indiscriminate it is."