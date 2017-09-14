Tension is mounting between Catalan and Spain's national leaders as Catalonia's president is set to open the "yes" campaign Thursday for a planned referendum on seceding from Spain.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is expected to begin campaigning for the ballot, planned for October 1, in Tarragona, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Barcelona.

Spain's central government insists the vote is illegal and the Constitutional Court has suspended it pending a formal decision by judges.