She made a panicked retreat when the marauding soldiers fired bullets at her house.

“I was so afraid that I ran away. Later I came back to my house to see my family, I saw my husband was shot dead and my daughter was unconscious," said Fareza, a Rohingya refugee camped in Bangladesh.

''The Myanmar military chased our family, they fired guns towards us and one of the bullets hit my daughter's head. She just fell down on the spot," Fareza said of her daughter Rojida.

The mother-daughter duo finally made it to Bangladesh where over 400,000 other Rohingya Muslims are camped since August 25 when Myanmar’s army and Buddhist mobs torched villages and hamlets sparking a mass displacement of minority Rohingya toward Bangladesh.

The violence was sparked by attacks by Rohingya rebels on security posts last month.

The army's response has claimed more than 400 lives and driven nearly half of the ethnic Muslim minority across the border in just 20 days.

Swollen river, landmines haunt refugees

But it's not just the violence that is claiming the lives of the desperate Rohingya. The journey to Bangladesh has also proven deadly for many.

The Naf River - swollen by the monsoon - has claimed dozens of lives. Other refugees have stepped on deadly landmines, losing limbs or lives along the land border between Myanmar and Bangladesh.