The Spanish government said on Friday it had passed measures to increase control over how Catalonia spends its money in an effort to block the regional government from using state cash to pay for an independence referendum, which Madrid has called illegal.

Catalan Governor Carles Puigdemont on Thursday opened the "yes" campaign for the October 1 referendum, despite Spain’s Constitutional Court ordering the suspension of the vote pending a formal decision by judges.

"These measures are to guarantee that not one euro will go toward financing illegal acts," Spain’s Budget Minister Cristobal Montoro said following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"The state will pay to a great extent (civil servants) salaries. That's what the spending control means and that will be in place as long as the exceptional situation continues," Montoro added.

Spain's 17 regions pay taxes to the central government which then redistributes funds back to regional heads for local social security, police and emergency services and education, a system that Catalans claim is weighed against it.

Since July, Madrid has obliged the Catalan government to provide weekly spending reports in an attempt to guarantee that public cash is not used to organise the referendum.

On Thursday, Catalan regional Vice President Oriol Junqueras said the arrangement implied "political control" and had nothing to do with budget stability, though Montoro on Friday disagreed, saying the measures were within budget stability rules.

Catalonia, an industrial region with a strong export sector and a thriving tourist destination, produces about a fifth of the country's total economic output but complains it receives a lot less back.

Montoro said he would appear before parliament next week to give the full details of the measures which would also include a demand by Madrid that the central government oversees all short-term debt operations by the regional government.

Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo on Friday also said that the Spanish government will not rule out taking "exceptional measures" on Catalonia ahead of the referendum.