Venezuela published the price of its oil and fuel in Chinese currency on Friday in what it called an effort to free the socialist-run country from the "tyranny of the dollar," echoing a plan recently announced by President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro last week said his government would rid the economy of the "US imperialist system" and shun the dollar.

The announcement came after the United States announced sanctions that blocked certain financial dealings with Venezuela on accusations that the ruling Socialist Party is undermining democracy.

The global oil industry overwhelmingly uses the dollar for pricing of products.

A weekly Oil Ministry bulletin published on Friday listed September prices in yuan, while including prices from previous weeks and months in dollars.

"This format is the result of the announcement made on September 7 by the president ... that Venezuela will implement new strategies to free the country from the tyranny of the dollar," the ministry wrote in a statement released after the bulletin.

Venezuela's yuan-based prices appear to be the result of multiplying dollar prices by the dollar/yuan exchange rate.

The price per barrel for the week ending Friday was 306.26 yuan, equivalent to $46.76 based on the exchange rate listed in a footnote. That is up from the previous week's price of 300.91 yuan, or $46.15 based on the corresponding exchange rate.