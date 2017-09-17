The US attended on Saturday a meeting of ministers from more than 30 of the nations that signed the Paris climate-change agreement, but a White House statement said it will stick with plans to pull out of the deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration officials said the US would not pull out of the agreement and had offered to re-engage in the deal, citing the European Commission’s Miguel Arias Canete.

A Commission spokeswoman said at the Montreal gathering that Canete - commissioner for climate action and energy - had not said the US had changed its position on withdrawing from the deal. The White House said that the report was inaccurate.

“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

“As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country.”

President Donald Trump announced in June that he would withdraw the nation from the 2015 global climate pact, arguing that it would undermine the US economy and national sovereignty. The decision drew anger and condemnation from world leaders.

Everett Eissenstat, the deputy director of the White House’s National Economic Council who led the delegation in Montreal, declined to comment.