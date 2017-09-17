WORLD
All eyes on Trump for his debut UNGA address
As president-elect, Trump slammed the world body as an “underperformer.” His administration proposes a reduction in its financial support for the UN and its agencies.
US president Donald Trump delivers remarks to military personnel and families at Joint Base Andrews Maryland, US, September 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

The annual debate of the United Nations General Assembly's 72nd sessionwill be attended for the first time by its new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US president Donald Trump.

Leaders from 193 member countries are coming together on Tuesday to avail the chance to highlight the most pressing issues of the world.

But, the focus of the world will be on Trump's debut address.

As president-elect, Trump slammed the world body, calling it an “underperformer” and “a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

The Trump administration has proposed a reduction in its financial support for the UN and its agencies, as well as enforcement of a 25 percent cap on US funding for peacekeeping operations.

The US is the biggest contributor to the UN, paying 22 percent of its core budget and 28.5 percent of the peacekeeping budget.

TRT World’s William Denselow reports from New York.

Putin not to attend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this month's United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian newswire quoted his spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Putin had planned to attend the event initially. 

SOURCE:TRT World
