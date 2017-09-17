Iran would react strongly to any "wrong move" by the United States on Tehran's nuclear deal, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, after President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the "spirit" of the agreement.

"The Iranian nation is standing firm and any wrong move by the domineering regime regarding the (nuclear accord) will face the reaction of the Islamic Republic," state television quoted Ayatollah Khamenei as saying on Sunday.

Washington extended some sanctions relief for Iran on Thursday under Tehran's 2015 deal with world powers but said it had yet to decide whether to maintain the agreement.

Trump, who must make a decision by mid-October, said Iran was violating "the spirit" of the deal under which it got sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear programme.

"Today, despite all the commitments and discussions in the negotiations, America's attitude towards these negotiations and their outcome is completely unjust and amounts to bullying," Khamenei said.