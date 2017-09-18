At least 15 people were killed on Monday when suicide bombers attacked an aid distribution point in northeast Nigeria, in the latest suspected strike by Boko Haram insurgents against civilians.

The blasts occurred in the Konduga area, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, both of which have been repeatedly targeted by the militant group.

On August 16, at least 28 people were killed and more than 80 injured when three female suicide bombers detonated their explosives outside a camp for displaced persons in Konduga.

A rescue worker said the first blast on Monday happened at 11:10 am (1010 GMT) in the village of Mashalari. “(It) killed 15 people and left 43 others injured,” he said.

“It happened during aid distribution by an NGO, when people had gathered to receive donations,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Twelve minutes later, another bomber struck, but luckily only she died.”

The rescue worker said both bombers were women but did not specify which NGO was distributing aid.

Northeast Nigeria is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram, which has left at least 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 2.6 million since 2009.