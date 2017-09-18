Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, HI-SEAS group have emerged from their isolation near Hawaiian volcano, Mauna Loa on Sunday after completing an eight-month study which aims to understand how humans could cope with Mars-like environment.

The crew members ate freeze-dried and canned food during their “life on Mars”, when exited they all smiled happily and hugged their families.

Researchers had a chance to figure out psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space would have on astronauts.