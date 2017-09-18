WORLD
Erdogan, Iraqi PM back court's suspension of KRG referendum
Both leaders stressed over the importance of Iraq’s territorial integrity and agreed that the insistence on holding the referendum will raise tensions in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had a conversation over the phone to discuss a number of issues which also included the now suspended KRG referendum. / Reuters
September 18, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi have backed Iraq's Supreme Court ruling which suspended the Kurdish Regional Government’s planned referendum in northern Iraq.   

According to Turkish presidential sources, both leaders spoke over the phone, hours after the court’s decision on the controversial September 25 vote.

They stressed the importance of Iraq’s territorial integrity and agreed that the insistence on holding the referendum will raise tensions in the region, the sources said.

Erdogan and al-Abadi also discussed fighting terrorism, especially the PKK and Daesh, sources said.

Turkey, US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum planned for the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Iraq, saying the vote would distract from operations against Daesh and lead to greater instability in the region.

KRG president Masoud Barzani earlier said a “Yes” vote would not mean a declaration of independence but would lead to negotiations with Baghdad.

TRT World's Denee Savoia reports.

Court ruling

The court will now examine whether such a poll would be constitutional.

The court is in charge of settling disputes between the central government and the regions, including the Kurdish region.

However, the court has no means to implement its orders in the Kurdish region, which has its own police.

"The Supreme Court has issued the order to suspend organising the referendum set for September 25 ... until it examines the complaints it has received over this plebiscite being unconstitutional," it said in a statement.

Court spokesman Ayas al Samouk said, "We have received several complaints and this is why we decided to suspend the referendum."

A source in parliament said at least three lawmakers had filed complaints against the poll.

Turkey's military exercises

Turkey launched military exercises on the Iraqi border on Monday, the military said in a brief statement. 

The move comes a week before the now-suspended Kurdish referendum.

In a brief statement on its website, the Turkish Armed Forces said exercises began in the Silopi and Habur areas of Sirnak province, which provides the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq with its main access point to the outside world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
