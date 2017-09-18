Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi have backed Iraq's Supreme Court ruling which suspended the Kurdish Regional Government’s planned referendum in northern Iraq.

According to Turkish presidential sources, both leaders spoke over the phone, hours after the court’s decision on the controversial September 25 vote.

They stressed the importance of Iraq’s territorial integrity and agreed that the insistence on holding the referendum will raise tensions in the region, the sources said.

Erdogan and al-Abadi also discussed fighting terrorism, especially the PKK and Daesh, sources said.

Turkey, US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum planned for the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Iraq, saying the vote would distract from operations against Daesh and lead to greater instability in the region.

KRG president Masoud Barzani earlier said a “Yes” vote would not mean a declaration of independence but would lead to negotiations with Baghdad.

TRT World's Denee Savoia reports.

Court ruling

The court will now examine whether such a poll would be constitutional.