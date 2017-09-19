WORLD
South Sudan clashes leave 25 dead
Fighting between government forces and rebels in the oil region near the border with Sudan kills 25 people, including civilians.
The South Sudan army drives back the attack by rebel forces. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2017

Rebels in South Sudan attacked government forces in Unity State, where oil fields have been abandoned due to fighting, and 25 people including civilians were killed, a local government official said on Tuesday.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after protracted bloodshed, fell into civil war in late 2013 with troops loyal to President Salva Kiir fighting those of the ex-vice president he sacked, Riek Machar.

Those killed during Monday's fighting in the town of NhialDiu included women, elderly people and local police officers, Lam Tungwar, state minister of information of Northern Liech state, said. 

A rebel spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel, put the death toll at 18 while the government said it had managed to repulse the rebels and pursue them.

Dickson Gatluak Jock, military spokesman for South Sudanese Vice President Taban Deng Gai, said the attack coincided with dialogue in NhialDiu between pro-rebel and pro-government clans aimed at securing peace in the region.

SOURCE:Reuters
