Belarus said on Wednesday the West had no reason to fear attack by Russia, or that Moscow could leave behind forces after war games it is holding with Minsk.

Russia has repeatedly said the exercises, code named "Zapad", or "West", which began on September 14, are purely defensive in nature and do not target a third country or group of countries.

NATO has voiced concern that Moscow could use the war games as a cover to station troops and equipment in Belarus. The US-led alliance has said the drills lack transparency and the number of troops taking part could be much larger than the 12,700 servicemen declared by Moscow and Minsk.

Russia's neighbours have said they fear Moscow could use the exercises as a rehearsal for an occupation of adjacent nations like Poland, Ukraine or the three Baltic republics – all of which were under Moscow's rule before the Communist Soviet Union broke up in 1991.

Poland and the Baltics are now members of NATO and the European Union, while Ukraine is pursuing such ties.

"The attempt to discredit the exercises is extremely unprofessional," said Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We won't wage war on anyone. Do not expect any attack from us – especially on Ukraine," he told reporters at a firing range 75 km (47 miles) east of Belarus's capital Minsk after overseeing the last day of Zapad manoeuvres.

"All the troops will be back to the sites of their permanent deployment," he said. "In a week, this issue will become irrelevant."